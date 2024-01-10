62-Year-Old Man Died after a Head-On Collision in Maine

A 62-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash after the he crossed the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:16 pm at 1808 Forest Avenue in Portland.

Driver Died at the Scene

The Portland Police Department said “MedCU responded and attempted to resuscitate the driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.” The driver was from Cape Elizabeth. Their name was not released.

Second Driver had Broken Bones

A 35-year-old man from South Portland was driving the other vehicle. He had broken bones and was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it was not Clear if it was a Medical Event

Portland Police said “It is unclear at this time whether a medical event contributed to the cause of the accident.”

Road was Closed for Hours

The road was closed for several hours and reopened around 5:30 pm. Police said no charges have been filed.

Police Looking for Information

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to contact police at (207) 874-8532 or (207) 874-8575.

