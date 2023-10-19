One Man Died and One Injured after Head-On Collision in Maine

A 54-year-old man died and a 49-year-old man was seriously injured in a head-on collision Wednesday night on the Falmouth Spur.

One Man Died after Head-On Collision

Raymond Giard III of Nashua, New Hampshire crashed with 49-year-old Charles Jack from Poland around 8:10 pm in Falmouth.

Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road

The Maine State Police said Giard III was driving on the wrong side of the road in his black Chevy Silverado when he collided head-on with Jack in a silver Honda CRV.

Driver Died at the Scene

Giard was pronounced dead at the scene and Jack had serious but non-life threatening injuries, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: Alcohol is Believed to be a Factor

Moss said “the investigation is ongoing but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.”

Crashed on the Ramp Area of Spur

The location of the crash was on the east end of the spur on the ramp area which is not a divided highway.

Law Enforcement and First Responders

Assisting the Maine State Police was the Falmouth Fire Department and Falmouth Police Department.

