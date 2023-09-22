Maine Woman Died in Head-On Collision with Farm Truck
A 35-year-old woman died in a head-on collision Thursday morning on Route 202 in Winthrop.
Woman Died after Head-On Collision
Katherine Spiller from Augusta collided with a frame truck around 9 am after she crossed the centerline, according to the Kennebec Journal.
Truck Driver Injured
The driver of the truck, 24-year-old Cameron Proctor from Monmouth, had non-life threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital.
Crash is Under Investigation
Route 202 was closed in the area of the crash as police continued their investigation and reconstructed the crash.
Assisting Departments and First Responders
Several departments and first responders assisted the Winthrop Police including the Monmouth Police Department, the Maine State Police, firefighters from Winthrop and Monmouth, Winthrop EMS, Winthrop Public Works and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.
