Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on I-95 Saturday night in Augusta.

Police: OUI Suspected

The Maine State Police said one of the drivers “was suspected of driving under the influence.”

Driving Wrong Way on I-95

The collision happened on I-95 southbound around 8:17 pm on Saturday night. Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said 45-year-old Sarah Lincoln from Winthrop “entered the interstate the wrong way and struck a vehicle driven by 18-year old Julia Kronstrand of Litchfield.”

Drivers Taken to the Hospital with Injuries

Both women were transported to Maine General Hospital in August. Kronstrand had serious but non-life threatening injuries and Lincoln sustained minor injuries.

Continuing Investigation

Police are investigating the crash. Assisting on the scene were the Augusta Fire Department and the Augusta Police Department.

App Alerts and News Updates

Updates to this news story will be posted on social media when more info is released. Download the station’s app for free to get alerts.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world Stacker compiled a list of 20 of the biggest insects in the world using a variety of news, scientific, and other sources.