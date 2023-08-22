Maine Lobsterman Found Body in Ocean

The Maine Marine Patrol said a Jonesport lobsterman found a body in the ocean near Addison Monday morning around 9:30 am.

Officials Working to Identify the Body

The body was taken to the Maine Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta to be identified.

Body Found Near Petit Manan Point

Officials said the body was found about seven miles from Petit Manan Point. News Center Maine said the area is where 18-year-old Tyler Michaud’s body was found. There has been no official link to Michaud and the body found Monday.

This news story will be updated when additional information is made available and released to the public. The station’s app is a free download to get breaking news when it happens.

