Body of Missing Maine Man Found in Kennebec River

Police said an investigation is underway after the body of a 42-year-old man was found in the Kennebec River on Saturday.

Missing Since August 21

John Lessard’s body was found about 200 yards from where he entered the river on August 21.

Body Found Near Halifax Park

The Waterville Police Department said he went into the water near the Riverwalk last Monday and did not resurface. His body was found around 11 am close to the dam near Halifax Park in Winslow. Waterville Police Chief William Bonney said, “our heart goes out to his friends and family during this tough time.”

Search Operation Included Multiple Departments

An extensive search and rescue operation was conducted by the Waterville Police and Fire Departments when Lessard went missing. Both the State of Maine Warden Service and State of Maine Marine Patrol were contacted. Search efforts included air, boats and divers.

Contact Police with any Information

The case remains open as police are investigating the incident. If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Waterville Police Department at (207) 680-4700.

