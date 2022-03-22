A body discovered in the Little Androscoggin River in Auburn on Monday is believed to be that of a Naples man who went missing on Christmas Eve.

Auburn Police responded to a report just after noon time of a body in the river near the Barker Mill Dam. Police say dam workers spotted the body near one of the sluice gates. Auburn Fire and Rescue personnel were able to remove the body from the dam area.

The body is believed to be that of 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples who was reported missing by his family after he didn’t show up for a Christmas gathering.

Maine State Police found Conley’s Jeep submerged in the Little Androscoggin River on January 3rd, the driver’s side window had been smashed. A three-day search of the river turned up no signs of the man.

Auburn police say the body has been transported to a local funeral home where the State Medical Examiner’s Office will make the final positive identification.

No further information is being released at this time.

