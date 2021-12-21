Listen To The North Woods Outlaws’ New Christmas Song

The Central Maine country hip-hop group (hick hop?) North Woods Outlaws have released a new Christmas song.

The new track is called "The Christmas Party" and, yes, it is safe for the kids to hear it. Hey, it's the Holidays after all, right?

The well known local music group recently finished their 3rd annual Holiday coat drive. This year, they collected and gave away over 300 coats, hats, mittens, gloves, and pairs of boots to those in our community who did not already have the proper winter clothing.

According to the members of the group, the idea for the fundraiser came from a conversation they were having while hanging out having a few drinks. Understanding that they were becoming known in the community, they wanted to use that notoriety for good. As they talked, it became clear that there were people here in Central Maine who, for whatever reason, lacked the proper winter apparel. Jumping into action, they started their collection efforts the next day.

The amazing charity event has grown each year. As the event has become more well known, this year there was a line of people waiting to get clothing way before the 10 AM opening of the giveaway event.

We were excited to be a part of this years' event and we hope to continue to help promote the worthwhile cause.

