Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ Tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a Third Year in a Row

Mariah Carey cemented her status as the Queen of Christmas for another year running.

The holiday hit-maker announced the start of the Christmas season with a festive video that went live the moment the clock struck midnight on Nov. 1 this year. Shortly thereafter, her indomitable anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You" began its annual climb up the charts.

Today (Dec. 20), Billboard confirmed that the song reached the pinnacle position on the Billboard Hot 100 for the third consecutive year. This marks its sixth week at No. 1.

Carey broke and extended several Hot 100 records with her latest placement.

For starters, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" is the first song to have three successful and distinct runs to the top spot. It first pulled off the feat in 2019, 25 years after its initial release in 1994.

After notching its sixth week, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" also extended its run as the holiday song with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. "The Chipmunk Song" by David Seville & the Chipmunks is in second place with four weeks.

Carey also extended her personal record for the most weeks at the top spot. The "We Belong Together" icon has spent 85 weeks atop the Hot 100. Rihanna trails behind her in second place with 60 weeks.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" became Carey's 19th No. 1 on the Hot 100 in 2019. The massive-voiced diva has the most chart toppers amongst solo artists. The only group that has a better record than her is The Beatles with 20 No. 1's to their name.

Additionally, with "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Carey became the first artist to have five songs hold strong at the pinnacle position for six weeks or more.

This year "All I Want For Christmas Is You" faced stiff competition in the form of Adele's "Easy On Me." The anthem slid to the No. 3 spot behind Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" on this week's chart.

Several other Christmas songs stormed the Top 10. Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock" landed at No. 4, Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas" hit No. 5, Andy Williams's "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" is at No. 7 and Wham!'s "Last Christmas" is sitting pretty at No. 9.

If you need a little help getting in Christmas spirit this year, revisit Carey's eternally festive anthem below:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" is an all-around chart success. This week, the song holds strong at No. 1 on Billboard's Holiday 100. It also landed at No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart.

It wouldn't be remotely surprising to see the song notch its seventh week on top the Hot 100 as its streaming and airplay numbers will only continue to increase through Christmas.

All hail the Queen of Christmas, long may she reign!