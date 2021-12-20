Mariah Carey Reached Out to Britney Spears During ‘Horrific’ Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears has thanked some of her pop peers (and dragged others) for supporting her as she went through the process of ending her conservatorship. It appears that Mariah Carey should be expecting a personalized thank you note in the near future.

In an interview with NME, the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon revealed that she got in touch with the Princess of Pop to send some love her way as she as she fought for her freedom.

“I think everybody on this planet deserves to be free and what they did to her, what I saw, was horrific," Carey expressed. "So I reached out to her through a mutual friend because I wanted her to know: ‘Guess what? You’re not alone.’"

How incredibly sweet is that?!

It turns out Carey was channeling another music legend who once did the same for her: Prince.

"I remember when I was going through a lot of stuff years ago, Prince reached out to me and gave me a Bible and he talked to me for hours," she said. "He’s an amazing person and he cared about the music business and the industry being so screwed up – which it is."

The massive-voiced diva added that it's important to be a "giving person."

"It doesn’t matter whether they’re my best friend or whatever, I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Britney Spears and Mariah Carey may not be best friends, but they certainly have some history together.

In a 2015 interview, the "Toxic" siren came out as a Carey stan and revealed that she liked to listen to the singer's music while painting topless in her art room. Truly an iconic revelation.

Carey responded on Twitter by calling Spears "the best."

Their online love affair carried over into 2020. Just last year Spears wished Carey a happy birthday with a heartfelt message.

"You are one of the main reasons I started singing," Spears wrote alongside a photo of the pair. "Your Butterfly album never gets old even after 20+ years … it’s simply a classic and I will be listening to it today as I work out in the gym."

Again, the Elusive Chanteuse replied in turn.

"Love you Britney," Carey gushed on Twitter. "I'll be listening to Stronger as a moral booster!"

The "We Belong Together" superstar also reached out to Spears with a message of love on Twitter this summer.

"We love you Britney," Carey emphasized. "Stay strong."

Hopefully the pop icons are able to get together at some point in the near future.