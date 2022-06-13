Mariah Carey, a.k.a. the Queen of Christmas, has bought a $5.6 million mansion in Atlanta that was previously rented by The Rock. The home sits on over four acres and is over 12,000 square feet.

Dirt reports Carey's purchase was an off-market deal and was confirmed when the singer posted a video of the Easter Bunny stopping by her mansion on Instagram.

A long, heart-shaped driveway leads visitors to the nine-bedroom, 13-bathroom home. The mansion also has a big backyard with a pool house and playground, perfect for her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.

Carey is known for her use of the whistle register and five-octave vocal range, as well as for her songs such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You," "Fantasy" and "We Belong Together." She's an award-winning musician and has five Grammys and is also the best-selling female artist according to the RIAA.

In 2019, she set three Guinness World Records: highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 by a solo artist; most-streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours for a female; and most weeks spent on the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

Inside Mariah Carey $5.6 Million Atlanta Mansion Here's a look inside Mariah Carey's $5.6 million Southern Colonial mansion in Sandy Springs, located just outside Atlanta.