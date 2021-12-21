Christmas Comet ‘Leonard’ in the Maine Sky Tonight

If you are a stargazer, don't miss another night of the brightest comet of the year as it moves through the evening sky.

The comet name is Leonard. I googled it. And look who showed up

Erich Averbach/Getty Images

That is Leonard Bernstein passionately leading an orchestra.

Next

Bertil Unger/Getty Images

Leonard Nimoy. Perfectly cast as Dr Spock. No argument there. Still not what we're looking for though

Next

Kevork Djansezizn/Getty Images

Not even a Leonard, but pretty close. Leonardo DiCaprio.

Actually this is more what we're looking for

Rich Fury/Getty Images

At least that's a comet. Not Comet Leonard though. Leonard looks like a fuzzy green star with a small tail. And it's visible with the naked eye if it's very clear the next few evenings. Also it becomes more visible with a telescope or binoculars. And if you are far enough away from lights, and it's very clear, visible to the naked eye. Wow.

Here it is. Tease is over. Check this out, Star Gazers.

Courtesy Cory Poole Photography

I just checked the Maine forecast for tonight and the word is cloudy. Not good.

This comet, Comet Leonard was just discovered earlier this year and made it's closest approach to Earth last week.

The expectation from NASA is that this Christmas Comet will grow dimmer and dimmer as December winds down.

And sitting down?

Comet Leonard is not expected to swing past Earth again for another 80,000 years.