Winter Storm Warning Posted for Aroostook County on Wednesday

A Winter Storm Warning has now been posted from mid-morning Wednesday until late Wednesday night for heavy snowfall across northern Penobscot and Aroostook Counties.

The National Weather Service Office in Caribou says the region will likely see anywhere from 6 to 10 inches of snow, with heavy mixed precipitation likely from Houton southward.

Forecasters say snow mixing with sleet and freezing rain at times will make travel very difficult, especially in the Wednesday evening commute. The Storm Warning covers an area from Millinocket to Fort Kent from around 9:00 a.m. to midnight.

The stormy Wednesday will be followed by a sunny, windy and colder day on Thursday.

You can find the latest road conditions for Maine by going to newengland511.org.

If you have any storm cancellations you would like us to publish/broadcast, email newspi@townsquaremedia.com

US National Weather Service Office

We’ll update with the latest details as the storm approaches.