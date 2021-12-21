Why is Jamie Spears Asking Britney Spears to Continue Paying His Legal Fees?

Jamie Spears was suspended from Britney Spears' conservatorship in late September, and the conservatorship was dissolved in November. However, the pair is still working things out in court.

In recently filed legal documents, the elder Spears asked for his famous daughter to continue paying his legal fees.

The documents — which were obtained by People — claim the fees stem from "ongoing fiduciary duties relating to the winding up of the Conservatorship of the Person and Estate."

"Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire," the document read.

The documents also address Jamie's suspension: "The fiduciary obligations Jamie owes did not end with his suspension or with the order terminating the Conservatorship." According to TMZ, a hearing is scheduled for Jan., and it should address some of the ongoing legal debate. We won't have to wait that long to find out how Britney's team feels about Jamie's request, though. Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart slammed it as an "abomination" in a statement shared with People.

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money," he said. "The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."

Additionally, Rosengart addressed claims Britney leveled against her father while he acted as her conservator: "Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

Britney broke her silence regarding the conservatorship during a June hearing this year. Her harrowing testimony included claims that she had an IUD that she was not allowed to remove and that she was held against her will in a treatment facility.

She's since spoken about the situation on Instagram. In an Oct. post the hit-maker alluded to being confined to a house with no privacy for four months.

Jamie's court documents addressed his daughter's statements about him: "Payment of Jamie's attorneys' fees from the Estate is required regardless of the unsupported ad hominem vitriol lodged at him."