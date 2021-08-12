The #FreeBritney campaign apparently has a happy ending after all! Jamie Spears will reportedly step down as Britney Spears' co-conservator.

On Thursday (Aug. 12), TMZ obtained new legal documents that reveal Jamie's plans to step away from his role as his daughter and her estate's financial conservator.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate," the statement reportedly reads. "And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests."

"Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests," the documents continue. "So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The statement adds that "regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears' father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests."

Following the leak, Britney's attorney, Matthew Rosengart, told TMZ that they are "pleased" Jamie chose to step down. Rosengart also promised that the fight isn't over, as they plan to continue looking into Jamie's past actions and how the conservatorship hurt Britney.

"We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others," Rosengart said. "We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter's estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears's sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately."

In addition to Jamie's reported exit from the conservatorship, Jamie allegedly slammed Lynne Spears, Britney's mom and Jamie's ex-wife, claiming she had both minimal involvement in the conservatorship as well as Britney's life over the last 13 years.

Jamie alleged that Britney was being manipulated by others and also suffering financially, and that he simply wanted to rescue her. He also claimed that Britney was "in crisis, desperately in need of help" when she was first put under the conservatorship, and denied that he ever forced his daughter to do anything—including performing concerts, which Britney claimed in her court testimony.