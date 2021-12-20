House Explosion Seriously Injures 35-Year-Old Man, Auburn, Maine

A 35-year-old Auburn, Maine man was seriously injured Sunday evening in a house explosion at 53 Broadview Avenue.

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said the Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, December 19.

The fire was minimal, said Moss, and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The 35-year-old man (his name has not been released by officials) had serious burns from the explosion. He also suffered other injuries. He was taken to the Central Maine Medical Center by the Auburn Fire and Ambulance Service. After being stabilized, he was transported to the Maine Medical Center in Portland. Moss said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Four other people were at the home, but were not injured in the explosion - a 33-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl, a 70-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man.

The Fire Marshal's Office was on location and investigated the incident. Moss said “It was determined that the explosion occurred as a result of using butane to extract THC from marijuana.”

The house is uninhabitable after the explosion with extensive damage to the structure.

Multiple agencies were involved. including the Fire Marshal’s Office, the Auburn Police Department, and the Auburn Fire Department.

The Androscoggin County District Attorney’s office will review the investigation when the results are handed over to their office.

This news story will be updated when information is made available and released.

