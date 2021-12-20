Leonardo DiCaprio had to Jump Into a Frozen Lake to Save His Dogs

Leonardo DiCaprio recounted the agonizing feeling of falling into ice-cold water while playing Jack in Titanic, and he can now say that he's lived out the daunting experience in real life.

"Water that cold, like right down there, it hits you like a thousand knives stabbing you all over your body," he warned Rose (Kate Winselt) in the movie. "You can't breath, can't think... At least not about anything but the pain."

His description sounded pretty miserable back then. The actor can tell you first-hand what it feels like now.

Why's that? Well, it turns out DiCaprio had to jump into a frozen lake to rescue his dogs, Jack and Jill, after one fell in.

He detailed the chilly experience during a group interview with the cast of Don't Look Up. DiCaprio was urged to open up about the terrifying moment by director Adam Mckay while speaking to Entertainment Weekly.

"Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake," DiCaprio explained. "I didn't understand what you do in a frozen lake."

Jennifer Lawrence chimed in to explain the situation as Meryl Streep let out her second shocked "Oh my god."

"One of the dogs fell in," Lawrence explained. He jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog, and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in."

"The other one started licking the one that was drowning. And then we all were in the frozen lake together," DiCaprio added.

The Wolf of Wall Street star said that his dogs hadn't encountered many frozen lakes in California and implied that their unfamiliarity may have led to the icy catastrophe.

Don't worry; Lawrence answered the most important question about the situation.

"I'm sure you guys are all wondering; I was, too," she teased. "He immediately got naked in the car."

What an experience!

Check out the interview in full below. The segment about DiCaprio's daring rescue takes place about 20 minutes and 30 seconds in.

Page Six noted that this was not DiCaprio's first time saving someone from a body of water. The superstar pulled off a dramatic rescue in 2019 when a man fell off a yacht in St. Barts.