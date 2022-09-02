Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, Seems Incapable of Dating Anyone Over the Age of 25

Leonardo DiCaprio is making waves after reportedly breaking up with model-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June.

The pair allegedly first met at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017, but it's rumored DiCaprio might have met Morrone briefly when she was as young as 12, since her stepdad is DiCaprio's close friend Al Pacino.

"Wake up babe new ... Leonardo DiCaprio chart update is about to drop," one Twitter user joked about the recent split, referring to a viral graph that makes its way around the internet every time the actor has a breakup.

According to the graph — and Leo's public dating history — the actor never dates anyone over the age of 25. The graph displays DiCaprio's dating history, comparing each girl's age to his own. (The actor himself is 47 now.)

See for yourself below:

Leo's bizarrely age-capped breakups are a hot topic every time another one of his relationships bites the dust.

"I need to know how Leonardo DiCaprio conducts these breakups," one person tweeted in reaction to DiCaprio and Morrone's recent split.

"[Three] things are certain in life: death, taxes, Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed," another Twitter user quipped.

A meme of DiCaprio staring blankly into the camera captioned, "Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha," even pulled BTS' ARMY into the conversation as they celebrated Jungkook's 25th birthday (Sept. 1).

Leo's questionable dating reputation began when a 24-year-old DiCaprio dated then-18-year-old Gisele Bundchen in the early-2000s. The pair broke up when the model turned 23.

Next was 20-year-old model Bar Refaeli, who DiCaprio dated until she turned 25.

From there he dated a string of young Hollywood's most eligible twenty-somethings, including Blake Lively, 23; Erin Heatherton, 22; Toni Garrn, 20; Kelly Rohrbach, 25; Nina Agdal, 24; and most recently, Camila Morrone, who was 20 when the pair began dating in 2018.

It seems that consciously or not, DiCaprio has created a strange dating age limit for himself, while his own rising age makes the gap widen even further as the years go on.

As one person wrote on Twitter: "The stats are breathtaking."

Check out more reactions to Leo's breakup reputation, below: