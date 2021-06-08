Leonardo DiCaprio Buys $7.1 Million Home Formerly Owned by Gwen Stefani, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (PHOTOS)
Leonardo DiCaprio is the new homeowner of a stunning mansion—but the house isn't for him!
The Titanic actor is reportedly gifting the gorgeous $7.1 million Los Feliz, California mansion he just bought to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. DiCaprio will be just a 30-minute drive away from his parents, as he currently lives off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.
The property was reportedly previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as Gwen Stefani before him.
The Spanish Colonial-style home features 4,926 s
Also on-site? A private spa, complete with meditation and yoga room. The serene scenery surrounding the home also provides perfect views for unwinding and relaxing.
Leonardo DiCaprio's $7.1 Million Mansion for His Mom
See inside the stunning Los Feliz home the Oscar-winner just purchased for his mom, below.