Leonardo DiCaprio is the new homeowner of a stunning mansion—but the house isn't for him!

The Titanic actor is reportedly gifting the gorgeous $7.1 million Los Feliz, California mansion he just bought to his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken. DiCaprio will be just a 30-minute drive away from his parents, as he currently lives off the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles.

The property was reportedly previously owned by Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as well as Gwen Stefani before him.

The Spanish Colonial-style home features 4,926 sq. ft. and is located above street level with a gate. It boasts four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The main patio features a beautiful view of the iconic Griffith Observatory alongside a pool and stone fireplaces. The outdoor areas also feature courtyards, fire pits, fountains and gardens.

The house was built in 1928 and was featured in Architectural Digest for its design. Guests will find countless interior and exterior balconies inside, as well as numerous stained glass pieces along with intricate 25-foot ceilings. The home was recently upgraded with a library and a fully-furnished workout room.

Also on-site? A private spa, complete with meditation and yoga room. The serene scenery surrounding the home also provides perfect views for unwinding and relaxing.