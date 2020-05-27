On the day yet another competitor has entered the world of streaming video, we’re getting word that Apple — whose Apple TV+ has lagged far behind Netflix and the other dominant forces in the world of digital movies and TV — is potentially making a very big move into the world of movies. Deadline reports that they’re close to a deal to finance Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s follow-up to The Irishman, which would star both of his signature leading men: Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

According to Deadline, “the deals are being papered, but ... it will be an Apple original film, and Paramount will distribute theatrically worldwide.” Paramount was originally supposed to finance and release the film, but reportedly balked at the price tag for the movie, which is rumored to be in the “$180 million to $200 million” range — no small amount of money for what’s sure to be a difficult drama, and not a massive superhero epic.

Here’s the synopsis of the book it is based on, Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI:

The book is a mystery about a series of murders of wealthy Osage Native Americans in Oklahoma in the early 1920s, after oil deposits were discovered beneath their land. The ensuing investigation established the FBI and was a pivotal moment in the evolution of America from its frontier era.

Apple also recently purchased the Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound, which was originally supposed to premiere in theaters, before theaters went kaput during the coronavirus pandemic. As notable as that film is, Killers of the Flower Moon is even bigger, and could potentially be a signature title on Apple TV+ and a major awards contender.