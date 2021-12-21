Grab A Comet By The Tail over Maine This Week

Break out the binoculars or just hope that you're lucky enough to catch a glimpse with the naked eye because Comet Leonard is in town. Well, kinda.

Earlier this year, NASA-type folks discovered Comet C/2021 A1 and then quickly renamed it, Leonard. It won't pass by this way again for another 80,000 years, so you may want to try to see it before it goes bye-bye by the end of the month.

Wonder what it will see looking down at us 80,000 years from now? Guess it's a good thing that comets can't see.

Comet Leonard, or the "Christmas Comet" as online geeks have dubbed it, is best viewed at twilight when the sun is just below the horizon and it will be located just to the left of the planet Venus, which is the brightest thing in the sky. Look toward the southwest horizon early on for both Venus and Leonard, and maybe the comet will shake its tailfeather for you.

The Comet Leonard is about 21 million miles away from earth and about a half-mile in width at the moment, and more than likely will present itself as a green smudge on a clear night. The National Weather Service tells us that the skies will be partly cloudy when the sun goes down this Tuesday night. You won't have much luck Wednesday night as freezing rain and snow moves into the area. Thursday night looks partly cloudy as well, so you may be able to get a look-see at the celestial wonder.

Don't get it confused with Rudolph's nose this Christmas eve.