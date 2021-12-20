Man Dies in Crash on Route 1 in Petitcodiac, N.B.

A 57-year-old man from Riverview, N.B., died Sunday night after his car crashed into a guardrail on Highway 1 in Petitcodiac.

Members of the Caledonia Region RCMP, Salisbury Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Tamara Patterson.

Police believe the driver, who was alone in the car, lost control of the vehicle and collided with a guardrail. The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, Patterson stated.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

