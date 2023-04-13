Limestone Abolishes Police Department after Special Meeting

A special town meeting took place Wednesday evening in Limestone to abolish the town’s police department.

Measure Approved to Abolish Limestone Police Department

The measure was approved with a public majority vote, according to WAGM TV. The warrant calling for the special meeting said, “The department can not operate without a Chief, inability to fill officer positions is the main reason. Both County Sheriff and State Police do not see any other option.” You can read the special town meeting warrant on the Limestone Town Hall website.

Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police on Duty

Law enforcement coverage for Limestone will be provided by the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police.

Transfer of Funding to the Public Works Dept.

The Limestone Public Works Department pavement reserve will get the remaining Police Department funds. The funding measure was also approved by residents at Wednesday’s special town meeting. The issue of local road conditions was part of the discussion.

Online Resources: Web Page and Facebook

Follow the Town of Limestone on Facebook for updated information.

