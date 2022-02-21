Deputy Sheriff Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Limestone, Maine

A deputy serving with the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was killed Sunday in a snowmobile crash on a trail in Limestone.

Sheriff Troy Morton announced the passing of Staff Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier on Sunday evening, saying he “will be sadly missed by his family, friends and co-workers.”

The sheriff’s office was not releasing any further details of the crash "out of respect for Pelletier’s family," Morton stated.

Sunday’s crash occurred just after 3:00 p.m. on the runway loop trail 100B at the former Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens said Pelletier was traveling at a high rate of speed when he struck a snow drift and was thrown from his snowmobile. He was taken to Cary Medical Center in Caribou, where he passed away from his injuries.

Pelletier was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Wardens said. The trail was closed for several hours.

Pelletier, who had many ties to Aroostook County, had worked for the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office since 2008. He had previously served with the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department.

Pelletier was supervisor of the Hermon deputy program and was well known throughout Penobscot County, Sheriff Morton said.



