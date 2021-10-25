Hole-In-One At Limestone Country Club As Season Winds Down

The season for many avid golfers in Aroostook County is still hanging on into late October. For one local golfer the late fall season must be a good luck charm.

Via Limestone Country Club Dana Caron with witness of the Hole-in-One Allen Bealieu

Congratulations to Dana Caron on his hole-in-one at Limestone Country Club. He aced hole #6 at LCC, a 125-yard par 3. For many, like myself, a hole-in-one seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity, but not for Dana. He had another hole-in-one exactly 10 years ago, in 2011.

As the golf season for many golfers in the area ends, many of the courses in Aroostook County are reporting a successful season on the local links. More rain this past spring and summer helped many courses turn around the conditions from the very dry summer in 2020. The pandemic didn't play much of a factor for any of the courses except for the Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield. Due to border closures, AVCC was unable to fully open for the second consecutive summer. A lack of traffic from golfers from Canada did affect the courses along the U.S. and Canada border. Mars Hill Country Club, Presque Isle CC, and Caribou CC, all had a significant membership of Canadian citizens before 2020.

Most of the golf tournaments at area courses saw full fields and some courses have seen an increase in interest in the sport since the beginning of the pandemic. Membership did increase at a few of the area courses as the sport continues to grow in The County. Did you start up golf or a new sport since the start of the pandemic? Let us know what you do? Is it disc golf?

