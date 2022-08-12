The Loring Open House is happening Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Some of the highlights include a B52 fly over, KC135 fly over, tours of the base, live music, scavenger hunt and more.

Friday’s Highlights

B52 - 1 p.m. on Friday, August 12, a B52 from Minot Air Force Base will fly over Loring. This is a rare opportunity to see one of these gigantic planes. It will bring back memories for many people.

LIVE MUSIC - 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Live music is also scheduled for Friday evening. “Band, Inc.” is a 70's & 80’s band and will play right in front of a B52.

Saturday’s Featured Events

BASE TOURS - 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., tour parts of the former base on a bus, van and a World War II truck. It’s going to fill up fast, so get there early.

KC135 - 2 p.m. on Saturday, a KC135 from the Bangor Air Guard will fly over. This is another experience you don’t want to miss.

2:30 p.m., the Maine Forest Rangers will also do a water drop.

Sunday’s Activities

WEAPONS STORAGE - 11:30 a.m., Sunday’s schedule takes visitors to the Weapons Storage Area of the former base.

All Weekend

B52 MEET & GREET - A B52 from Barksdale Air Force Base will land with a meet and greet with the plane’s crew.

SCAVENGER HUNT - A scavenger hunt is taking place all weekend with money up for grabs.

BEER GARDEN - Grab some food and enjoy the beer garden all weekend.

For more information and to look at the full schedule, go to the Loring Open House Facebook page.

LOOK: 100 years of American military history