Limestone is not having 4th of July, 2020 Parade or Fireworks
The Limestone Chamber of Commerce said there will not be fireworks and a parade in Limestone for the 4th of July, 2020.
Officials said due to the pandemic, the town is not having those events this year.
The Chamber is planning two events later in the year. They will get the word out when these activities happen.
The Limestone Chamber of Commerce posted the notice on their Facebook, July 1. Read it below:
