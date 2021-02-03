Closings & Delays For Wednesday Feb. 3rd

Aroostook County and western New Brunswick is digging out from a storm that dumped over a foot of snow in some areas. Here are the latest school closings and delays.

All schools in the Anglophone West District in New Brunswick are closed today (Wednesday).

Most schools in the County are going in late today. Some are conducting remote learning.

MSAD 29 Houlton -Delayed 1 hour today No Am Pre-K

MSAD 70 (Hodgdon) - Opening 1 hour late

RSU 50 - Southern Aroostook - Delayed 1 hour Today

MSAD 1 (Presque Isle/Mapleton) Delayed 2 hours - No Morning Pre-K and Kindergarten

MSAD 32 (Ashland) -Delayed 2 hours - No morning Pre-K

MSAD 45 Washburn) Delayed 2 hours - No Pre-K or high school vocational classes

MSAD 24 (Van Buren) Opening Late 2 hours - No morning Pre-K.

Easton School Department - Opening 2 hours late

MSAD 42 9Central Aroostook) Opening Late 2 hours - No morning Pre K and Kindergarten classes.

Limestone Community School - Opening 2 hours late - No Pre-K classes today

Madawaska School Department - Delayed 2 hours

Wisdom Middle/High School - Delayed 2 hours

St. John Valley Tech Center - 2 hour delay

RSU 39 Caribou and Stockholm schools - Today is a regularly scheduled remote learning day and lunches will be delivered to the students.

Woodland Consolidated School - Closed Wednesday. There will be no remote learning

Region Two School of Applied Tech - Closed today

Caribou Technology Center - 2 hour delay

Northern Maine Community College - Opening late at 9:00 am Wednesday

Aroostook County Government Administrative Offices - 2 hour delay