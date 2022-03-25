57-Year-Old Man Arrested after Home Invasion & Assault in Moncton

Home Invasion Arrest

The Codiac Regional RCMP arrested a 57-year-old man Tuesday, March 23, 2022 after a home invasion, assault and theft on Killam Drive in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Suspect Arrested within 48 Hours

Bradley Allen Parsons from Grand Manan, N.B. was taken into custody on Mountain Road within 48 hours of the incident. Police were able to identify him through their investigation.

Home Invasion, Assault and Theft

The home invasion occurred on Monday evening around 6:20 p.m., March 22, 2022, according to police.

Police said Parsons fled the home by foot after assaulting the lone occupant at the home. He also took an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency. Paramedics treated the homeowner at the scene.

Court Appearance

Bradley Allen Parson made an appearance in Moncton Provincial Court March 24, 2022 by the way of tele-remand. The charges include robbery using violence. He is scheduled to appear again on April 7, 2022 in Moncton Provincial Court. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Reach Out to Police with Information

Law Enforcement reminds the public about the important role they play in helping to reduce and prevent crime in your local neighborhood. You are asked to call your local police If you have any information about this incident. You can use Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

News Updates

Updates to this news story will be posted on Facebook, social media, as well as on our homepage. Listen to newscasts on the radio, online and on the app (free download).

Spacious Home has Incredible Views with Tons of Privacy, Fort Kent, Maine