RCMP Make Arrests After Shot Fired in Downtown Moncton, N.B.

A 40-year-old man has been charged and two other people have been arrested in connection with a shot being fired in downtown Moncton on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP responded around 12:45 p.m. to a report that a gunshot had been heard near the intersection of Main and Weldon Street. When police arrived, they discovered that an office building on Weldon Street appeared to have been struck by a bullet. There were no reports of injuries, according to Sgt. Mathieu Roy.



Police secured the area and were "quickly able to determine that the incident was isolated and that there was no active threat to the greater public," Roy said. Roads in the area were closed to traffic while multiple police agencies were investigating.

RCMP arrest man and woman in Dieppe

Later the same day, a 51-year-old man from Grand-Barachois and a 32-year-old woman from Moncton were arrested on Dieppe Boulevard in Dieppe in connection with the investigation. The two were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on February 17, 2023.

Moncton man charged for allegedly discharging gun in downtown Moncton

On Wednesday afternoon, police arrested 40-year-old Jason Marc McGraw of Moncton at a home on Savoie Street in Moncton.

McGraw appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday and was charged with careless use of a firearm, discharging a firearm while being reckless, and being unlawfully at large. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday, October 31 for a bail hearing.

"We want to thank the public for their cooperation, and we especially appreciated their assistance in sharing our information as quickly as possible," said Sgt. Mathieu Roy with the Codiac Regional RCMP

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400. Information can also be provided anonymously by Secure Web Tips through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation in ongoing.