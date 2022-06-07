170 Ukrainians Fleeing War Arrive in New Brunswick

A chartered flight carrying 170 Ukrainians who are fleeing the war in their home country landed at the Greater Moncton International airport Tuesday afternoon.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, along with Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for immigration, and representatives from several integration agencies in the province were there to greet them.

“New Brunswick’s track record for extending humanitarian support in times like this is well known,” said Higgs. “We look forward to welcoming each one here today and hopefully provide the comfort and safety they need.”

Each person from Ukraine is receiving a welcome kit containing information to help them start their new lives in New Brunswick.

The provincial immigration team is working with settlement agencies, employers, community organizations, the Canadian Red Cross and employment counsellors to ensure that the newcomers to the province receive the assistance they require.

Most of the Ukrainians will be relocating to Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, officials say.

“Some who are arriving may need to stay with host families while securing long-term housing, and we know New Brunswickers will be eager to continue to step in and help in this area,” Higgs said.

New Brunswickers interested in being a host family to help in the transition may contact ukrainesupport@onbcanada.ca to be linked with the nearest settlement agency.

Minister Dunn thanked the many New Brunswickers who have donated time, financial assistance, accommodations, food and other resources to help make the relocation possible. She said the effort helped to “ease the fear and turmoil that so many of these Ukrainians have been living with since Russian forces invaded their homeland.”