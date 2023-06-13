Face Your Fears and Go Skydiving at Skydive New England

Adrenaline junkies, rejoice.

For some of you, skydiving has been a bucket list item for some time now. You've been meaning to do it, but perhaps haven't gotten around to it or life has gotten in the way.

Or, you might be thinking, "no freaking way. There is absolutely no universe or reality in which you will ever find me jumping out of a plane and skydiving." We feel you there.

Well, consider this a calling for the enthusiasts to take the bull by the horns and go for it, and for the nervous folks to still learn about a cool opportunity in Lebanon, Maine.

Skydive New England is New England's only skydiving and extreme resort, according to their website. It's also "100% veteran-owned", which makes it even better.

Thrill-seekers arriving at the 240-acre property will receive a 30-minute instructional lesson, where they'll meet the staff and learn about all the important information for their flight experience. The website explains that the actual plane ride lasts for 15-20 minutes, and when you jump, you'll be falling from 14,000 feet up in the air.

Does that sound thrilling, or terrifying? Here's a video from their 2016 season to help you decide.

In addition to their options for first-timer jumpers, Skydive New England also offers programs where people can become licensed skydivers. You can learn more about those here.

Please note that all skydivers must be at least 18 years of age. Reservations are required, and Skydive New England recommends that you book your jump about one week in advance. For more FAQ's, click here, or visit this link to book your visit.

