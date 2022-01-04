13-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy from Moncton.

Police say Anthony Roberts was last seen on Monday, January 3 outside a residence on Weyburn Road. Roberts was reported missing to police later that day. Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate him, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Anthony Roberts is described as about five feet ten inches (178 centimeters) tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds (57 kilograms). He has medium length light brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black or grey sweatpants, a black Champion jacket and a red hat.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anthony Roberts is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400.