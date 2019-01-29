Two Presque Isle Museums Accepted to Distinctive Destinations

The Presque Isle Historical Society's Maysville Museum and The 1875 Vera Estey House Museum have been accepted as Distinctive Destinations, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

In the recent announcement, the acceptance is a major kudo for northern Maine, in that the only other Maine building in the program is Portland’s Longfellow House.

Townsquare Media Presque Isle

Presque Isle Historical Society

Both the Maysville Museum and Vera Estey House sites will be listed on the Distinctive Destinations website which has had over 60,000 views since its launch. The listings and program will also be found in magazines, ads, newsletters and emailed out to some 300,000 National Trust supporters.

Kim Smith, the Secretary/Treasurer of the Presque Isle Historical Society, says the designation is huge. "We finally have made it to the national spotlight. We are told that more sites and features will continue to be added in the coming months.”

According to the National Trust, the intent of the Distinctive Destinations™ program is to bring historic sites together into a marketing collaborative to drive awareness for these historic places.