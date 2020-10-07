Presque Isle Historical Society October Events

Presque Isle Historical Society has interesting events planned for the month of October!

On October 12, join the Historical Society for a FREE event – Heritage Day at the Museum! This is the final Bicentennial event planned for 2020. The event will take place at the Maysville Museum, 165 Caribou Road on Monday, October 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It is a full day of demonstrations of old time pioneer skills such as quilting, spinning, Civil War re-enactment, candle making, butter making, quill pen making, handkerchief doll making and more! For a schedule of demonstration times, visit the Society’s website at www.pihistory.org. The event is outdoors and demonstrations will be socially distanced.

The Society’s annual Haunted Lantern Tours will be held on Friday and Saturday, October 16 and 17 with walking tours only this year at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm. These “slightly scary, kinda’ creepy true tales of downtown Presque Isle” cover 13 sites and/or individuals that played an interesting role in downtown Presque Isle’s history. The tours start and end at the Historic Fire Station at 11 Church Street. Tickets may be purchased at the outdoor “mini-Molly” ticket booth at the event.

America’s 26th President, Teddy Roosevelt, a larger than life figure who visited Aroostook County in the 1870s would celebrate his 162nd birthday on Tuesday, October 27. Join Presque Isle Historical Society for a FREE event – Roosevelt Day at the Museum – on October 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Maysville Museum, 165 Caribou Road. The Society’s collection of authentic Roosevelt artifacts will be on display. Face coverings and social distancing are required.

How about a unique and safe way to celebrate Halloween this year? Join Presque Isle Historical Society for the Haunted Hearse Tours on Halloween evening. The tour revisits the findings of Maine’s Paranormal Investigative Team when it came to Presque Isle in 2018. Tour-goers will ride in their own vehicles following the Society’s Hearse. The tour will be broadcast live over your car’s radio. The tours start and end at the Historic Fire Station at 11 Church Street. Tickets are limited and may be purchased in advance by contacting the Society or at the outdoor “mini-Molly” ticket booth at the event. There will be three tours that evening: 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, and 9:00 pm.

Presque Isle Historical Society, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit corporation, was founded in 1963. Its mission is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and artifacts of Presque isle for present and future generations. For more information on the Society and its many programs and events, visit www.pihistory.org, call (207) 762-1151 or email pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.