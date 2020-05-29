Presque Isle Historical Society Updates Events

Presque Isle Historical Society is very happy to announce that its events and programs will restart as of June 1 albeit in a somewhat limited capacity due to COVID-19. The Society has adjusted offerings based on states guidelines for public safety.

On June 12, join the Historical Society for a Guided Walking Tour of Historic Fairmount Cemetery. Tour starts at the Civil War Monument at 2 Houlton Road at 5:30 p.m. Parking is across the street at the Chamber office. There are lots of hills, so wear comfortable shoes!

On June 20, the Maysville Museum at 165 Caribou Road opens for the season at 10:00 a.m. There is no admission to tour the museum. Please note, however, that due to State guidelines for COVID, the number of visitors inside is limited and visitors must wear face coverings.

Thursday, June 25 will mark the first Haunted Hearse Tour of the summer. The tour starts at the Historic Fire Station at 11 Church Street at 7:00 p.m., rain or shine. Tour-goers will follow the Society’s Hearse in their own cars and the tour is broadcast live over the radio.

Join the Society on Friday, June 26 for a free presentation on King George’s Broad Arrow, a special Bicentennial offering, at the Hampton Inn at 6:00 p.m. Seating is limited due to social distancing guidelines.

The 1875 Vera Estey House at 16 Third Street will be open for a guided tour on Saturday, June 27 at 1:00 p.m. Street-side parking is available. Visitors in the house will be limited and must wear face coverings.

Please visit the Society’s website at www.pihistory.org for tour fees. Also please note that all scheduled tours aboard the trolley and Bicentennial Beat concerts at the Estey Garden for June have been cancelled.

Don’t forget about the Self-Guided Walking Tours of Historic Downtown! Access the map here: http://presqueislemaine.gov/files/2013/08/Self-Guided-Walking-Tour.pdf.

Not quite ready to venture out in public yet? No worries! You can take a virtual tour of historic downtown at www.pihistory.org)/virtual-tours-of-historic-downtown. Stay tuned for a new city-wide virtual tour coming soon!

Presque Isle Historical Society, an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit corporation, was founded in 1963. Its mission is to study, promote and preserve the history, culture, heritage and artifacts of Presque isle for present and future generations. For more information on the Society and its many programs and events, visit www.pihistory.org, call (207) 762-1151 or email pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.