4th Annual Victorian Christmas Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit

To celebrate that magical time of year, the Presque Isle Historical Society once again is putting on its 4th Annual Victorian Christmas.

The Historical Society is "magically" transforming the 1875 Vera Estey House Museum into a Victorian Christmas showcase. Hand-made Victorian era inspired decorations and live florals including a beautiful evergreen gown will adorn each room in the two-story Victorian era house.

Costumed “interpreters” will be waiting in each room performing various tasks from the period. Visitors will also be able to sample Wassail, a hot cider punch while live music will be played on Vera Estey's 1908 piano. In addition to sampling Wassail, visitors can also sample a “Peppermint Pig”, one of the only Victorian Christmas traditions from the U.S., and Sugar Plums. Kids of all ages will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt, too, based on the "Twelve Days of Christmas."