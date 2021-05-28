Civil Wars Trails Tour in Presque Isle, Maine

The Presque Isle Historical Society has a tour planned Monday, May 31 on Molly the Trolley. It’s called the Presque Isle Historical Society for the Civil War Trails Tour.

The tour looks at the impact of the Civil War on Presque Isle. It lasts about two hours, departing from the historical fire station on Church Street at 1 p.m.

Molly the Trolley will take you to the local cemeteries where veterans of the Civil War are buried. There’s a stop at the Civil War monument, plus a guided tour through the Presque Isle Historical Society Civil War exhibit with real artifacts.

You can join the event by making a reservation at 762-1151 or email pihistoricalsociety@hotmail.com (reservations required).

The Presque Isle Historical Society issued a press release talking about how things were before the Civil War. They said people received health care at home with many modern medicines developed during the war. Ambulances, anesthesia are a few things that came about at that time. Also, the Presque Isle Historical Society mentioned a key note about Memorial Day. It was originally known as Decoration Day to honor the Civil War.

PIHS also said the Civil War was the first war to document the fighting with embedded journalists and photographers. Additionally, PIHS said President Abraham Lincoln encouraged technology such as the telegraph and guns that could fire more rapidly.

These are just some of the things you can learn from the Presque Isle Historical Society by visiting the displays and taking the Civil War Trails tour, May 31.