Two Face Drug Trafficking Charges after Foot Chase, Hartland, N.B.

A traffic stop in Hartland led to the arrest of a man and woman from western New Brunswick on drug trafficking and other charges.

RCMP say they pulled over a vehicle on Feb. 7 and found drugs inside, believed to be methamphetamine.

27-year-old Chance Arthur Leslie, of Middle Hainesville, NB was able to escape from police and let the woman out of the cruiser.

Both fled on foot but were quickly arrested. Leslie faces numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking in methamphetamine, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest.

Leslie is scheduled to appear in Woodstock Provincial Court on March 10th. 19-year-old Chloe Shannon, of Waterville, New Brunswick faces similar charges and is to appear in Court on February 25th.