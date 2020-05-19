The 2020 Crown of Maine Balloon Fest Cancelled

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is cancelled for 2020.

Directors said the decision was made out of concerns about the coronavirus - and based on recommendations from the Maine CDC and the State of Maine.

The announcement was made on the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Facebook, May 18. Officials said they considered the safety of everyone involved including pilots, sponsors, volunteers, vendors and the community.

The events were scheduled for August 27th through August 30th. The 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon Fest is set for August 26-29.

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest brings thousands of people to the area each year. The balloons are launched every day in the morning and evening, depending on the weather. Rides are offered, vendors set up booths, and food and drinks are sold. The event includes a street party on Main Street in Presque Isle with a live band.

Read the Facebook post from the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce: