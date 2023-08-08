If you’ve ever wanted to go up in a hot air balloon at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, now is your chance.

Win an Untethered or Free Flight at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

We’re giving away one untethered or free flight to one lucky winner. Just enter your name and information below and you are in the drawing to experience this once in a lifetime event.

Winner’s Flight Schedule

The flight is scheduled for Friday, August 25 at 6 pm at the northern Maine Fairgrounds. You must be 18 or older to enter and win. The contest ends on August 18, 2023.

Events and Attractions

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest has it all and attracts people from all over the state and country to Presque Isle. This year's event is scheduled for August 24 - 27, 2023.

Family Entertainment

There’s live music and entertainment, delicious food, craft and vendor fair, family fun on the field - and the incredible balloons. You definitely want to experience the moon glow when the balloons light at dusk and the mass ascension is something to behold.

Schedule and Updates

See the full schedule of events on the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest's homepage and regular updates posted on their Facebook.

