8 Dogs Rescued & 2 People Arrested for Animal Cruelty in Maine

Eight pit bulls were rescued Saturday from “deplorable” conditions at a home in Fort Fairfield and two people were arrested.

Home was Covered in Filth

The Fort Fairfield Police Department said the house on Limestone Road was filled with urine, feces and filth.

Dogs in Poor Health

The pit bulls were found in poor health. They were emaciated and malnourished, said Fort Fairfield Chief of Police Matthew Cummings.

Two Puppies Found Dead

One puppy was found dead in one of the kennels and one was found dead on the floor, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Man and Woman Arrested

On Thursday, police arrested two people in Presque Isle, 50-year-old Daniel Bernaiche and 42-year-old Christina Wilcox.

Multiple Charges

They are both facing 12 counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Bernaiche and Wilcox were taken to the Aroostook County Jail with bail set at $5,000 cash.

Dogs Taken to Humane Society

The pit bulls were transported to the Central Aroostook Humane Society in Presque Isle. One dog in serious condition was taken to an emergency vet in Canada.

