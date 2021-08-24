Crown of Maine Balloon Fest 2021, Presque Isle, Maine

There is so much to do this year at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, Thursday, August 26, Friday, August 27, Saturday, the 28th and Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Townsquare Media is broadcasting live Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5-7 p.m. each night. Listen on air, on the app and online as we talk about the launches, events and speak to people on location.

The big highlight are the hot air balloons. The morning mass ascension is Friday, Saturday and Sunday and evening mass ascensions are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. These are must-see events.

Also the balloon glow Friday and Saturday at dusk is something to behold. So many people come out to see the magnificence with the beautiful Aroostook County in the backdrop.

This year, there are some new activities that will wow everybody. There will be an aerial demonstration from Vacationland Skydivers. Also some fun events return where you can meet the pilots, check out the car show, go for ATV rides and more.

There are plenty of activities to do at the Northern Maine Fairgrounds. Bring the whole family for the great food served from the vendors. The pizza is awesome, the burgers are so good and the fries are a must.

The craft fair always has something you can’t find anywhere else. The booths will be on full display this year.

Come for the live music too. The Star City Syndicate will play live as well as Guilty Pleasure and more.

The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest has important info on their Facebook page. They post everything to the schedule of events to frequently asked questions. Throughout the weekend, check in and share the info with your friends.

Check out the traditional ribbon burning ceremony from a few years ago.

We put together a nice gallery of photos from over the last couple of years with Townsquare Media at the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest. Also some photos from the street fair from the last couple of years.

We'll see you there at the 2021 Crown of Maine Balloon Fest in Presque Isle.