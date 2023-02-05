Equipment Failure Cancels Flights at Presque Isle Airport

Flights in and out of Presque Isle International Airport (PQI) were cancelled Saturday evening and Sunday due to the failure of a critical piece of FAA equipment.

This weather observation equipment is owned, operated, and maintained by the Federal Aviation Administration and not by the airport or the airlines, according to a news release from Public Information Officer Kim Smith.

Federal regulations dictate that no flights in or out of an airport can be made without weather reports from this equipment, Smith said.

PQI officials reported the equipment failure to the FAA on Friday evening. The federal agency has indicated that technicians are not able to make the needed repairs until Monday or Tuesday.

Weather observation equipment can relay pertinent information to pilots, including wind speed and direction, temperature, cloud cover, visibility, and altimeter setting.

Airport officials stressed that the situation was beyond the control of the airport and the airline. If you have a scheduled flight at the Presque Isle airport, you can look up your flight status on the United app or at United.com.

On January 12th, all traffic at Presque Isle International Airport came to a halt for nearly 12 hours following a system outage at the FAA that grounded flights from coast to coast.

