Common Ground Fair Cancelled for 2021 Just 3 Weeks Ahead of Event

Common Ground Fair

The Common Ground Fair has been a Maine staple each year as summer turns into fall since 1977 and has had a home in Unity since 1996.

The Common Ground Fair isn't like most other fairs filled with carnival games and rides. This fair focuses on organic farming, the environment, education, and sustainability. Each year it draws tens of thousands of people.

Canceled

Due to COVID-19, the fair was canceled for 2020 and things had been going full steam ahead for 2021, until today.

Just three weeks before the planned start of The Common Ground Fair, organizers decided it was in the best interest of public health to cancel the in-person festivities according to the Sun Journal.

In a statement, they acknowledged that it was not an easy decision especially with all the time and effort already put in by volunteers.

Virtual Common Ground Fair

In an effort to keep to their commitment to education and celebrating Maine's rural and farming communities they will have virtual offerings. There will be videos at no cost to the public on the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners website with details to come.

Read the full statement on the canceled event here.

25 Places in Maine That Only Takes Cash