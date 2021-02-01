Maine Man Who Sawed His Neighbors Garage in Half Admits it Wasn’t the Best Resolution

This has to be the craziest property dispute I have ever heard! I can't believe I didn't hear about it back when it all went down around Memorial Day of 2020.

According to the Bangor Daily News, a dude from Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, named Gabriel Brawn lives on 140 Grove Street. He moved there with his wife since 2012 into the home where Gabriel spent his childhood. The newspaper noted that they had a really great relationship with their neighbor Steve Ritter who lived at 148 Grove Street, but sadly, Steve passed away in 2016.

Since Steve's passing, Gabriel's relationships with the subsequent neighbors in that house have been strained at best, the BDN reported.

Property battles went on for several years. Gabriel and his wife even went as far as to buy 148 Grove Street in an attempt to end the war but they were unsuccessful, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Things all came to a big ugly head when an argument prompted Gabriel to call a land surveyor to find out exactly where his property ended and the neighbors began. It was determined that his property line ran down the driveway (and garage) of 148 Grove Street, according to the newspaper.

The deceased Steve Ritter's son was not too happy about the surveyor, and he allegedly began smashing things and throwing garbage, per the BDN.

Gabriel had reached his boiling point and decided to take matters into his own hands and use a Sawzall to cut the garage in half to remove the half of the building sitting on his land, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Problem solved! Except, not really.

The case is now slowly making it's way through the justice system, the newspaper stated, but the likely outcome is Gabriel and his wife will have to fork up some money for damages.

Gabriel who is representing himself doesn't appear to be proud of his actions, according to WGME, where he said he would have liked “to have seen a better resolution (to the dispute) myself.”