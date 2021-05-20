The 2020 Maine State Police Trooper of the Year has been announced and Detective Abbie Chabot has been selected.

Detective Chabot is part of the Major Crimes Unit-South. She joined the Maine State Police July 13, 1997. The department said she lives in Greene, Maine and has a 15-year-old daughter with her husband David.

Chabot started out in Troop B in Androscoggin County and worked there until 2003 when she was promoted to Detective in CID-2 (Major Crimes Unit-Central).

In 2016, she worked in the Computer Crimes Unit and also worked in the ICAC (internet crimes against children). Her focus was on child exploitation and child solicitation online cases. The Maine State Police said in a Facebook post, “Detective’s Chabot’s unique skill set of remarkable interview and interrogation skills, familiarity with both physical and testimonial evidence, ability to navigate through the court system and prosecutor’s offices and knowledge of how to build a criminal case made her a valued asset for the unit.”

Detective Chabot has been a K-9 handler since 2000. She has also worked with her dogs as part of a certified human remains recovery team. Chabot was the 2013 K-9 handler of the year with her dog Pivot. The State Police said: “Since the K9 cadaver program started in 2012, Detective Chabot’s cadaver K9s Pivot and Steve have collectively assisted in the recovery of almost three dozen murder victims, lost persons or suicide victims.”

She rejoined the Major Crimes Unit-South late in 2019 and has set an example for new detectives, said police.

The Maine State Police thanked Detective Chabot for her dedication and hard work.