Tenth Aroostook County Resident Sentenced in Meth Trafficking Ring
An Aroostook County man was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in northern and central Maine.
Forty-year-old Jeff Curtis, formerly of Castle Hill, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.
Court records show that over a ten month period – between July 2018 and May 2019 – members of the drug ring obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Curtis and his co-conspirators then distributed the dangerous drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine, McElwee stated.
Sixteen others, mostly Aroostook County residents, have already pleaded guilty or have been sentenced to prison for their part in the drug trafficking conspiracy.
Other participants in the meth trafficking ring in northern Maine include:
Joel “Jody” Strother of Presque Isle, sentenced to 27 years in prison
Tyler Neece of Presque Isle, sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison
Taylor Lovely of Mapleton, sentenced to 13 years in prison
Brian Saunders of Dedham, Maine, sentenced to 13 years in prison
Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Reece Humphrey of Presque Isle sentenced to 10 years in prison
Andrew Torres of Van Buren sentenced to 6 years in prison
Nathan Corbin of Caribou, sentenced to 4 years in prison
Dylan Begin of Houlton, sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison
Michael Deveau of Presque Isle, sentenced to 3 years in prison
Josh Cook of Mars Hill, pleaded guilty
Crystal Greenlaw of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Greg Libby of Caribou, pleaded guilty
Robert Poliero of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Zane Willhide of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty
Olivia Carr of Bangor, pleaded guilty
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) investigated this case. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation.
This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.
