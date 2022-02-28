An Aroostook County man was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Bangor for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in northern and central Maine.

Forty-year-old Jeff Curtis, formerly of Castle Hill, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.

Court records show that over a ten month period – between July 2018 and May 2019 – members of the drug ring obtained meth in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Curtis and his co-conspirators then distributed the dangerous drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine, McElwee stated.

Sixteen others, mostly Aroostook County residents, have already pleaded guilty or have been sentenced to prison for their part in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

Other participants in the meth trafficking ring in northern Maine include:

Joel “Jody” Strother of Presque Isle, sentenced to 27 years in prison

Tyler Neece of Presque Isle, sentenced to 13 ½ years in prison

Taylor Lovely of Mapleton, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Brian Saunders of Dedham, Maine, sentenced to 13 years in prison

Kaleb Dahlgren of Presque Isle, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Reece Humphrey of Presque Isle sentenced to 10 years in prison

Andrew Torres of Van Buren sentenced to 6 years in prison

Nathan Corbin of Caribou, sentenced to 4 years in prison

Dylan Begin of Houlton, sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison

Michael Deveau of Presque Isle, sentenced to 3 years in prison

Josh Cook of Mars Hill, pleaded guilty

Crystal Greenlaw of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Greg Libby of Caribou, pleaded guilty

Robert Poliero of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Zane Willhide of Presque Isle, pleaded guilty

Olivia Carr of Bangor, pleaded guilty

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) investigated this case. Multiple state and local law enforcement agencies assisted with the investigation.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.

