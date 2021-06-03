Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges

A Presque Isle man was sentenced on Thursday in federal court for conspiring to distribute and possesses with intent to distribute methamphetamines.

32-Year-old Kaleb Dahlgran was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to bring the drugs to northern Maine. Dahlgren is the second man from Presque Isle in the last two weeks to have been sentenced from the same conspiracy. Taylor Lovely was sentenced on May 21st to just over 13 years for his role in leading the ring.

Court records show that on at least one occasion, Dahlgren traveled to Mexico and Arizona with co-conspirators to obtain the methamphetamines. Between July 2018 and May 2019 Dahlgren and Lovely were part of a conspiracy that were regularly obtaining drugs in some states with sources in Mexico. The drugs were then distributed in Aroostook County, northern Maine, as well as parts of central Maine.

Kaleb Dahlgren had pleaded guilty to the charges in January of 2021. The charges stem from an extensive and thorough investigation conducted by several agencies from the local level up to the highest levels of federal law enforcement.

The case prosecuted in Bangor was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The goals of this task force are to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The force identifies and uses the strengths of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct these investigations.

The recent prosecutions of this local is a reminder of the great work our local and state police do along with the county sheriff's departments. Aroostook County is fortunate to have you!

