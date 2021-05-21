Aroostook County Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges

Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced an Aroostook County man was sentenced in federal court on two separate charges. In one case the charges stem from an international drug trafficking scheme.

Taylor Lovely, 34, of Presque Isle was sentenced to 158 months in prison and five years of supervised release. According to court records, Lovely pleaded guilty to charges for conspiring to distribute, and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Documents say that a drug trafficking organization began distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in northern Maine, approximately between January 2017 and August 2018. In this instance, Lovely and his associates obtained the drugs from out- of- state sources in Colorado and Arizona.

Then between July 2018 and May 2019 Taylor Lovely and his co-conspirators distributed drugs from Mexico. After receiving the drugs from sources in western and southern states, they were distributed throughout Aroostook County and parts of central and northern Maine.

Many state and local law enforcement agencies assisted The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives; and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The case prosecuted in Bangor was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The goals of this task force are to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The force identifies and uses the strengths of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to conduct these investigations.

Taylor Lovely pleaded guilty to the charges in December of 2020. Judge Lance E. Walker carried out the sentencing.

